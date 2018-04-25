Best of Wilson County: Designer Carpets

“In the 21 years since we opened, we have seen changes in technology and styling trends. We have strived to keep our showroom updated with current styles and provide installers the information needed to install each product.

“The one thing that hasn't changed is our determination to provide our customers with the best products and service to meet their need.

“We want to thank our customers and friends for voting us ‘best floorcovering store in Wilson County,’ but more than anything thank you for letting us serve you.”

— Johnny and Rex