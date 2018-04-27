Ashlar Development acquires Nichols Vale community in Mt. Juliet

“We were very attracted to Nichols Vale because of its location to Nashville, the fourth-fastest growing market in the nation,” said Steve Yetts, president of Ashlar Development. “Nashville and its surrounding areas are experiencing significant growth, and we are excited to continue developing this beautiful community.”

Homes in the community will range in value from $350,000-$550,000 and include custom estate homes, production homes and townhomes by builders Beazer Homes and Eastland Construction.

Upon completion, the Nichols Vale amenity center will feature a swimming pool with a 2,000 square-foot pool house overlooking 32 acres of open space, including a pond and trail system.

Nichols Vale is less than 30 minutes from downtown Nashville and the Nashville International Airport. The community is in the Wilson County Schools district.

Ashlar Development builds communities that offer quality homes, well-suited, unique amenities and a dedicated lifestyle approach, with a focus on creating superior communities in the Sunbelt states. For more information, visit nicholsvale.com.