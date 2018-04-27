E3 Construction Services reveals plans for Nashville mixed-use project

Key community members, including Mayor David Briley, Councilman Ed Kindall, Lebanon resident John H. Eldridge III, David Swett and Jamie Isabel Sr. gathered to celebrate the momentous occasion and reveal the plans for the project.

The Connect at City Heights, located on a 2.5 acre plot at 25th and Clifton, will serve as a keystone destination to the quickly evolving neighborhood with 37,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space that has the potential to bring in much-needed grocery and retail opportunities to the neighborhood.

Included in the project will be a parking garage with 400 public parking spaces to accommodate the influx of traffic in the City Heights area. E3 Construction Services will also provide 176 mixed-income residential units that range from 550 to 2,000 square feet complete with a rooftop pool, business center, community room, workout facility, storage units and views of the downtown Nashville city skyline.

“We’re proud of all of the investments E3 Construction Services has made in Nashville, and we’re looking forward to continue working with them as they continue to grow,” said Briley. “With its affordable housing and commercial options within walking distance, the Connect at City Heights is the kind of building we need.”

E3 Construction Services, which has become a leader in Nashville in the development of housing options geared toward the city’s workforce, designed the project with rootARCH to allow for 15 percent of its units to meet workforce housing requirements to become the only property in Nashville that will have units beginning in the $100,000s, as well as the $1 millions – all while granting all owners equal access to the amenities. The Connect at City Heights will be the firm’s fourth project designed for the median-income households.

“Since the beginning of our venture into City Heights, our goal has been to introduce a new vitality to some of the vacant parts of town and work with the existing community leaders to develop it into a diverse and emerging urban neighborhood—one where all people can thrive,” said Eldridge, who is the founder of E3 Construction. “We set out with a goal to not only develop, create and build, but to do so responsibly. For us, that meant finding a way to make room for larger range of clients. Today, I believe we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

City Heights, which is defined as the area between 31st and 16th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue and Herman Street, has become the focus of E3 Construction Services’ latest revitalization efforts. E3 Construction Services, which is moving its operational office to its new property at 2800 Clifton Ave., has several additional residential projects within the area, including sustâin at City Heights, The Cottages at City Heights, twenty five-07 at City Heights, 27N. at City Heights and several single-family homes.

“The intent of these efforts will spark the economy in a part of town where that has never happened before,” said Isabel, co-developer of the Connect at City Heights. “John Eldridge’s courage, commitment and vision is one that will be long-lasting in this area.”

Construction on the Connect at City Heights will begin immediately and is slated for completion by 2020. Commercial tenants will be announced in the coming months.

E3 Construction Services LLC is a Nashville-based investment and development firm that has invested more than $150 million into revitalizing Music City’s transitional neighborhoods through the construction of new residential and mixed-use developments. Founded in 2008 by Eldridge, the firm has built more than 200 residences within Nashville’s Interstate 440 loop. Known for its impact on the popular 12 South and Wedgewood-Houston neighborhoods, the company’s latest venture is in the City Heights area of Nashville.