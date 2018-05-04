Body Kneads to celebrate grand opening at Hamilton Springs

As part of the celebration, Body Kneads will offer free fitness classes from May 7-12, in addition to specials May 10-12.

“The timing is perfect for our spa expansion and the addition of both Body Kneads Boutique Fitness and Body Kneads Coffee Co. We are excited to be a part of the Hamilton Springs Development and appreciate the forward thinking of the Bell family in putting this project together,” said Julie Wilson, owner of Body Kneads, Etc. “With the growth on the west side of town, the new train station and our passion in the health and wellness industry, we feel this is a win-win decision not only for us, but for the community, as well.”

The 13,000-square-feet building, owned by Jack Bell and Rick Bell, was 60 percent occupied upon completion late last year. Lose & Associates designed the building on the east side of Hamilton Station Blvd. Jack W. Bell Builders, Inc. was the contractor.

“The commercial aspect of this development is another step toward our ultimate vision of providing a community where residents can live, work and shop in a traditionally designed neighborhood while also having the option to utilize transit to access the surrounding region,” said Jack Bell, president of Horn Springs Development. “At the same time, this building is easily accessible to the greater Wilson County community, just off of Highway 70 with plenty of parking.”

Growth continues in the Hamilton Springs development. A Music City Star train station is in the construction phase, and the Traditions at Hamilton Springs, a 55 and older community, will break ground later in the spring.

“Jack and I grew up in this part of the city, and we continually strive to make Hamilton Springs an asset for everyone,” said Rick Bell, vice president of Horn Springs Development and city councilor for Ward 6. “This building is another step toward a walkable community for the residents of Hamilton Springs and everyone who lives around it.”

Hamilton Springs is the first community in Middle Tennessee that will feature a traditional neighborhood “village” with homes and businesses centered on a train station. It emphasizes the use of transportation modes other than cars, which is a key feature of transit-oriented developments. Hamilton Station, the 396-unit luxury apartment community at Hamilton Springs developed by Gross Builders, is currently about 94 percent occupied. The residents are expected to provide an immediate effect on ridership once the rail station is complete.