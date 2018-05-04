Gardner elected president of Tennessee Mortgage Bankers Association

Gardner is the president and CEO of Guaranty Trust, which is recognized as one of the top mortgage companies in the nation. The company has an office in Mt. Juliet.

Gardner was elected to head the 321-member organization during the association’s annual meeting on April 10 in Memphis. She leads a 10-member board of directors who represent the association’s five chapters in Tennessee.

“Last year, Tennessee’s mortgage industry helped over 161,000 individuals and families obtain more than $31 billion in loans,” said Gardner, who has served on the TNMBA board since 2013. “In 2018, we are focusing on working with state lawmakers to streamline the home loan process with online notarization, protecting homebuyers from unethical liens and loans and promoting policies that protect and enhance mortgage lending in Tennessee.”

Gardner is beginning her 22nd year with Guaranty Trust, a billion-dollar mortgage lender that ranks among the top 100 mortgage companies in America. Named CEO in 2013, she oversees 145 employees who facilitate home loan transactions in more than 25 states.

Guaranty Trust is a full-service mortgage company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volunteer State Bank headquartered in Portland. Locally, Guaranty Trust employees assist homebuyers from sales offices in Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Fayetteville, Hendersonville, Knoxville, Mt. Juliet, Memphis and Shelbyville. The company maintains sales offices in 15 states and provides wholesale and internet lending services nationwide.