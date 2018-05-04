Wilson Bank & Trust receives financial capability innovation award

The award recognizes Wilson Bank and Trust’s efforts to improve the financial capability of Americans through unique digital learning initiatives.

“Educating students about money and finances is important, and we’re proud to actively participate in those efforts through a number of banking programs and initiatives, at all grade levels,” said Wilson Bank & Trust president John McDearman. “We’ve been glad to work with Everfi on providing a digital curriculum for personal finance in middle school and high school classrooms throughout Middle Tennessee.”

Honorees for the award were selected based on a set of criteria that included the scale and reach of their financial education initiatives, the duration of their commitment, and unique employee volunteering activities that supplement their programs.

Wilson Bank & Trust is committed to provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex financial world. The bank partnered with Everfi to bring the Wilson Bank & Trust Financial Scholars Program to local students at no cost to schools or taxpayers, and the program has reached more than 4,500 students since 2014, which resulted in 12,976 hours of learning and an average of 69 percent increase in knowledge gains. The web-based program uses the latest in simulation and gaming technologies to bring financial concepts to life for today’s digital generation.

“Each year, we honor institutions that are truly dedicated to going above and beyond in service to their communities,” said Everfi president of financial education Ray Martinez. “The financial capability innovation awards have given us the opportunity to share and celebrate the tremendous investment these institutions are making and continue to make in the communities where they live, work, and serve. Innovation continues to help empower Americans to pursue economic opportunity and achieve financial security for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Administered by teachers in a classroom setting, the web-based course offers upwards of six hours of programming on a variety of financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401(k)s and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards. The platform uniquely tracks the progress and performance of every student.

In addition to the Financial Scholars Program, Wilson Bank & Trust offers in-school banking programs at more than 60 elementary and middle schools throughout the school year, helping students learn about banking and saving as they develop positive financial habits. Bank team members also make classroom presentations each year to teach students about the importance of saving money.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.