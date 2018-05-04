Wilson County Tire and Retreading expands facility to meet demand

Wilson County Tire and Retreading began operations in spring 2014, and it uses the most advanced precured retreading system in the world by way of the Marangoni Ringtread system.

WCT discovered early on the market was in need of a better retread solution, customer-first attitude and true added-value services. Its rapid growth and the 10,800-square-feet addition to its facility is a consequence of its unwavering commitment to those needs and as a result, a long-term expansion goal was realized early.

“We are pleased and excited about our expansion as this will allow us the opportunity to continue to offer the highest quality remanufactured commercial tires in the market,” said Rick Majewski, vice president of operations with Wilson County Tire and Retreading. “Our success has always been and will continue to be a result of our deep-seated sense of attention to detail, high-quality products and services and our associates’ customer-first attitude. We are so thankful and appreciative to all of our customers for our continued growth, and we look forward to meeting their quality and service expectations long into the future.”

With the newly expanded 38,000-square-feet facility, customers will see a wider variety of quality products and services, including:

• a new drive-thru service, featuring two large bays.

• expanded retread capacity with fast turn around.

• a complete line of stock cap and casings.

• a larger selection of premium-quality new tires in stock.

• a mounted wheel program.

• road service.

• expansive pick-up and delivery area.

• additional fleet sales and service support.

• wheel refurbishing.

• fleet check service on site.

• a new and improved at wilsoncountytire.com.

Wilson County Tire and Retreading is a full-service tire repair, service and retreading company that provides professional services in a state-of-the-art facility.

Marangoni Tread North America is dedicated to supplying all retreading technology, products, equipment, supplies, technical service and commercial support for independent retreaders throughout North America.