Cracker Barrel plans fiscal third quarter conference call

Company management will discuss financial results for the fiscal third quarter that ended April 27.

The live broadcast of Cracker Barrel’s quarterly conference call will be available to the public May 22 at 10 a.m. in the events and presentations section at investor.crackerbarrel.com. An online replay will be available at 1 p.m. and continue through June 6.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was established in 1969 in Lebanon and operates 652 Cracker Barrel locations and seven Holler & Dash Biscuit House locations across 45 states.