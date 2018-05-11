Report shows Amazon continues to dominate retail

The industry ranked third overall in the study, following the media and entertainment and automotive industries, which placed first and second, respectively.

In the retail category, Target and Whole Foods followed Amazon. The remaining brands in the top 10 were Walmart, Nordstrom, Home Depot, eBay, Ikea, H&M and Macy’s.

Brand intimacy is defined as a new paradigm that leverages and strengthens the emotional bonds between a person and a brand. For the third year, the study revealed top intimate brands in the U.S. surpassed the top brands in the Fortune 500 and S&P indices in revenue and profit in the past 10 years.

“Amazon has cracked the brand intimacy code and continues to improve its rank in our annual study,” said Mario Natarelli, managing partner with MBLM. “While retail is facing challenges, the industry is in the midst of a reinvention and brands should be leveraging our brand intimacy principles to build stronger bonds with their customers.”

Additional significant retail industry findings in MBLM’s Brand Intimacy 2018 Report included:

• the industry had an average brand intimacy quotient of 42.0, well above the overall industry average of 27.1.

• three of the top 10 most intimate brands in the study were retail brands: Amazon, Target and Whole Foods.

• fulfillment, the archetype related to performance, was most associated with the category, and Amazon was the top-performing retail brand for fulfillment.

• Amazon also ranked No. 1 for both men and women.

• millennials chose Target as their top choice in the retail industry.

• those 35-64 years old preferred Amazon, as did people with annual incomes between $35,000-$75,000, while Whole Foods ranked No. 1 for those with annual incomes higher than $75,000

• Target and Walmart improved their intimacy scores, while H&M and Macy’s declined in this year’s rankings

This year’s report contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion, analyzing the responses of 6,000 consumers and 54,000 brand evaluations across 15 industries in the U.S., Mexico and UAE. MBLM’s reports and interactive brand ranking tool showcase the performance of almost 400 brands, revealing the characteristics and intensity of the consumer bonds.