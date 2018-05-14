logo

Amazon products offered at 40 percent off in Lebanon liquidation sale

Jacob Smith • Today at 2:08 PM
A liquidation sale featuring $6 million of retail merchandise will offer items at 40 percent off their Amazon retail value at the distribution center in Lebanon.

The facility at 125 E. Forrest Ave. in Lebanon currently features 150,000 square feet and is full of items in brown boxes. The sale, which started last Wednesday, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. It will continue until all items have been sold, which is expected to take about six weeks.

The items came from Tadd Wholesale, an Ebay company that sells Amazon returns, and include everything from computers and basketball goals to paper cups and toys. The items are not organized in the facility, but a full inventory list, as well as more information about the sale, may be found at liquidap.com.

