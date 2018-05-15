Wilson Bank & Trust to offer guided tours of new facility

Guests at the open house will have the opportunity to take a guided tour f the building, and refreshments will be provided. Located at 105 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, the three-story, 67,000-square-foot facility contains offices, workspaces, training rooms and meeting rooms, and will house more than 140 bank employees with space for more growth.

A ribbon cutting and Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Business Before Hours will take place Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the center.

“We are very pleased to bring our operational employees under one roof with new capabilities and we’re also proud of what this project says about our future,” said Wilson Bank & Trust chief executive officer Randall Clemons. “This kind of investment in our infrastructure is an affirmation of our plans to remain an independent, community-focused bank.”

Better access for working together is a key advantage in the new building, according to chief operating officer Clark Oakley.

“I am excited for the employees that will be working in this facility,” said Oakley. “We have a great team, and being in one place will only enhance what they are capable of doing. The technology and efficiencies that are part of the building design will also help our operational functions work more smoothly. Ultimately, this project will benefit our customers and shareholders as well as our staff.”

Alongside state-of-the-art technology, many elements f the operations center celebrate local history and the bank’s heritage. The entire property was once the football field at Castle Heights Military Academy, and the building design was inspired by the architecture of the old McFadden Auditorium on the Castle Heights campus.

A painted goalpost and scoreboard from the football field will remain intact behind the building. On the walls of a large third-floor meeting room, a mural will depict scenes from the academy’s history. Other murals throughout the building will pay homage to the history of Wilson Bank & Trust, the history of Wilson County and to each county in the bank’s service area.

The building is named for Clemons and recently retired president Elmer Richerson, who conceived the plans over a span of several years. Conference rooms throughout the building are named for past board members Charles Bell, the late Mackey Bentley, Jerry Franklin, John Freeman, Harold Patton, Johnny Trice and Bob VanHooser. An upstairs training center is named in honor of three longtime employees who helped start the bank in 1987, Kay Johnson, Lisa Pominski and Becky Taylor.

“We’re very pleased with this spacious new building that will help us better serve our customers, have a positive impact on the local economy and stand as a tribute to the heritage of our bank and our community,” said bank president John McDearman. “The addition of the Clemons-Richerson Operations Center is certainly a big moment in the annals of Wilson Bank & Trust, and we’re grateful to everyone who’s supported us over the last 31 years.”