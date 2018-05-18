U-Haul trucks, trailers find home at L&C Market in Watertown

L&C Market at 4950 Sparta Pike will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24-7 allows for a convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are Mondays through Fridays from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. To reserve U-Haul products at L&C Market, call 615-237-5002 or visit uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Watertown-TN-37184/053679.

L&C Market partners Scott Meyer and Brandon Suchman said they are proud to team with U-Haul to better meet the demands of Wilson County.

U-Haul and L&C Market are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

L&C Market is a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take a picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload a photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or visit uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.