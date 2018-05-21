Wilson Bank holds ribbon cutting for new operations center

Guests were also invited to take a guided tour of the building Sunday. Located at 105 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, the three-story, 67,000-square-foot facility contains offices, workspaces, training and meeting rooms and houses more than 140 bank employees with space for more growth.

“We are very pleased to bring our operational employees under one roof with new capabilities and we’re also proud of what this project says about our future,” said Wilson Bank & Trust chief executive Randall Clemons. “This kind of investment in our infrastructure is an affirmation of our plans to remain an independent, community-focused bank.”

Better access for working together is a key advantage in the new building, according to chief operating officer Clark Oakley.

“I am excited for the employees that will be working in this facility,” said Oakley. “We have a great team, and being in one place will only enhance what they are capable of doing. The technology and efficiencies that are part of the building design will also help our operational functions work more smoothly. Ultimately, this project will benefit our customers and shareholders as well as our staff.”

Alongside state-of-the-art technology, many elements of the operations center celebrate local history and the bank’s heritage. The entire property was once the football field at Castle Heights Military Academy, and the building design was inspired by the architecture of the old McFadden Auditorium on the Castle Heights campus.

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce president Melanie Minter praised the building’s designers for keeping the spirit of the school and area alive with the new building.

“As I toured this building yesterday, memories came to my mind,” said Minter. “I was actually in the last graduating class of 1986, and I did actually cheer, not play, football on this field. This has meant a whole lot to our community, so I really want to thank Wilson Bank & Trust for keeping the heritage of Castle Heights.”

The building is named for Clemons and recently retired president Elmer Richerson, who conceived the plans in a span of several years.

“It’s a labor of love for me, and to see it come to a reality in 2018 is an exciting morning here for me,” said Richerson.

Conference rooms throughout the building are named for past board members Charles Bell, the late Mackey Bentley, Jerry Franklin, John Freeman, Harold Patton, Johnny Trice and Bob VanHooser. An upstairs training center is named in honor of three longtime employees who helped start the bank in 1987, Kay Johnson, Lisa Pominski and Becky Taylor.

“We’re very pleased with this spacious new building that will help us better serve our customers, have a positive impact on the local economy and stand as a tribute to the heritage of our bank and our community,” said bank president John McDearman. “The addition of the Clemons-Richerson Operations Center is certainly a big moment in the annals of Wilson Bank & Trust, and we’re grateful to everyone who’s supported us over the last 31 years.”