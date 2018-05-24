Jobless rate drops in every county

“Our investments in education and workforce development are showing results in all corners of the state and to have such low unemployment rates in each county is great news for every Tennessean,” Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Tennessee will lead in job recruitment because we are focused on developing a high-quality workforce.”

Wilson County ‘s rate of 2.2 percent – a 0.5 percent decrease from March – was the fourth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson and Rutherford counties, respectively.

Houston County had the highest unemployment rate at 5 percent, but represented a nearly 1 percent drop from 5.9 in March.

Wilson County’s rate in April represented 1,610 unemployed workers compared to a 71,920-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for April fell to 2.6 percent, a 0.6 percent decrease from March. The city’s rate represented 400 unemployed workers, compared to a 15,080-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for April was 2.2 percent, a 0.4 percent decrease from March’s rate. The rate represented 410 unemployed workers compared to an 18,370-person labor force.

The rate for the Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, decreased 0.5 percent from March to 2.2 percent in April. The rate represented 23,030 unemployed workers compared to a 1-million-person labor force.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for April landed at 3.4 percent, unchanged from March. The statewide rate represented 111,000 unemployed workers compared to a 3.23-million-person workforce.