Best of Wilson County: Kinslow Veterinary Clinic

Staff Reports • Today at 8:57 PM

For over 30 years Kinslow Veterinary Clinic has been providing the Wilson County community and surrounding counties with the highest quality care and the latest in animal health technology.

We have four veterinarians who see large and small animals and exotics. In addition, our clinic offers an in-house laboratory, digital radiography, ultrasound, laser surgery and therapy, microchip services, boarding, a Pet Taxi that will pick up your pet at home, as well as ambulatory trucks are available.

We are a walk-in clinic with regular hours Monday through Saturday, as well as 24-hour emergency services. Please visit our website at www.kinslowvetclinic.com or call our office at 615-444-9424 with any questions.

We are happy to call Wilson County home and are proud to be your hometown veterinary clinic.

