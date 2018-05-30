One of five new veterans business outreach centers opens in Nashville

The award expands the existing VBOC network from 20 to 22 centers nationwide and supports organizations that display proven commitment and continued excellence in providing wide-ranging entrepreneurial resources to the veteran and military community.

Beginning in May, Pathway will begin to provide focused entrepreneurship training and counseling for military service members and military spouses at Fort Campbell, Fort Knox, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base and Naval Support Activity Mid-South at Millington. In addition to transitioning service members and veteran small business owners, VBOCs also serve other members of the military entrepreneurship community, including active duty service members, veterans of all eras, National Guard and Reserve component members and military spouses who aspire to be or are existing business owners.

The vision of the VBOC at Pathway Lending is that it will be a key player that connects current and former military members who are, or aspire to be, entrepreneurs with the resources they need to be successful. Led by its new director Reggie Ordonez, the VBOC at Pathway Lending will provide in-depth business consulting, classroom training, and online education on topics such as strategies for business expansion, cash flow management and access to capital.

Ordonez served as a U.S. Marine in light-armored reconnaissance units and has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Haiti with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. He was a staff non-commissioned officer who specialized in leadership, management, curriculum development and instruction.

“Serving our country is a catalyst for fostering tenacity, perseverance and facing uncertainty – all which are critical for success as an entrepreneur,” said Ordonez. “Our goal is to use these traits as launch points that broaden veteran skillsets to be successful with their small business and prosper in their communities – empowering an ability to continue serving their country.”

“As an organization, we are very excited to bring new resources to the communities we serve,” said Clint Gwin, president and CEO of Pathway Lending. “Nearly one in 10 small businesses in the U.S. is owned by a veteran – and veteran’s business ownership is growing exponentially. The VBOC at Pathway Lending allows us to help these entrepreneurs achieve their goals by providing them with the resources they need to strengthen their business practices, access capital, and grow.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, veterans have a significant impact on the American economy. The most recent data shows there is about one veteran-owned firm for every 10 veterans, and veteran-owned firms employ 5.8 million individuals. A recent SBA study also found military service exhibits one of the largest marginal effects on self-employment, and veterans are 45 percent more likely to be self-employed than non-veterans.

The service territory for the VBOC at Pathway Lending includes Kentucky and Tennessee. Pathway Lending has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover the new VBOC’s operating costs. A grand opening will take place in mid-July at its Metro Center location.

Pathway Lending is a U.S. Treasury Department certified Community Development Financial Institution with the mission to provide underserved businesses with lending solutions and educational services that result in job creation and economic development. The organization operates statewide in Tennessee, primarily serving low-to-moderate-income communities, CDFI investment areas and other targeted populations such as minority and women-owned businesses and places strong emphasis on job and wealth creation. To learn more, visit pathwaylending.org.