Best of Wilson County: Lee and Lee Attorneys

In 1977, Mr. Lee was walking in front of 109 East Gay Street one morning to get a cup of coffee at the Ideal City Cafe. The building was being auctioned while he was walking by. The auctioneer shouted to Mr. Lee to make a bid so, Mr. Lee made a bid but kept walking to get his cup of coffee. After having his coffee and without giving the auction any more thought, Mr. Lee ventured back to his office. As he walked back in front of the building, the auctioneer informed Mr. Lee that he was the proud new owner. Lee and Lee Attorneys has been located in that building ever since.

Members of the firm:

ROBERT EVANS LEE, PRACTICE AREAS: General Practice, Business Law, Corporate Law, Probate, Creditor Bankruptcy practice in Middle Tennessee District, Foreclosure and Collections. E-mail: RLee@LeeandLee.com

J. MARK LEE, PRACTICE AREAS: Residential and Commercial Real Estate Closings, Title and Settlement Services. E-mail: MLee@LeeandLee.com

J. CHRISTOPHER ROSS, PRACTICE AREAS: Residential Real Estate Closings, Title and Settlement Services. E-mail: CRoss@LeeandLee.com

KYLE B. HECKMAN, PRACTICE AREAS: General Practice, Landlord and Tenant Law, Business Law, Corporate Law, Civil litigation, Probate, Wills, Estates, Powers of Attorney, Living Wills, Creditor Bankruptcy practice in Middle Tennessee District, Foreclosure and Collections. E-mail: KHeckman@LeeandLee.com

Thank you for voting Lee and Lee Attorneys at Law as Best of Wilson County for 2018.