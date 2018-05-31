Best of Wilson County: Tennessee Orthopedics

Dr. Terry specializes in the treatment of a variety of orthopedic conditions and performs several orthopedic procedures including: Total Orthopedic Care, Sports Medicine, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Trauma and Fractures, Plasma Rich Protein Injections, Shoulder and Elbow Reconstruction, Arthroscopic Surgery, Wrist and Hand Surgery, Rotator Cuff Surgery, and so much more! Dr. Terry also speaks two languages, English and Spanish.

Martha George MD, John Tullos MD, John Weaver MD, Beau Cassidy FNP, Samantha Smith NP, and Greg Glover PA-C, of Tennessee Orthopedics have turned Dr. Terry’s dreams into a reality.

In the Phoenix Medical Plaza, Dr. Terry has a Physical Therapy office across the hall for convenience to his patients. Phoenix Physical Therapy, offers both Physical and Occupational Therapy with the ONLY Certified Hand Therapist in Wilson County. Phoenix Physical Therapy has also been named Best Physical Therapy Office of 2018 in Wilson County. It gets even better, Dr. Terry has onsite MRI and X-Ray within the facility.

Coming April 2018, Phoenix Ambulatory Surgery Center. This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Our vision for Phoenix ASC is to provide quality medical care for our patients and treat then with dignity, respect, kindness, and courtesy. We have employed our facility with qualified personnel who are dedicated to the success of the organization and motivation to do the right thing for our patients. Above all else, we want to make Phoenix Ambulatory Surgery Center the facility of choice for our communities and their ambulatory surgical needs.