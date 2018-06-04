Best of Wilson County: Moss’ Flower Shop

We are so thankful and honored to have your vote. As a third generation flower shop, we are privileged to continue our family tradition in the community.

We thank everyone who voted for us and thank our great team whose daily hard work made this possible.

In the words of Hale Moss, “never underestimate the power of a flower.”

Thank you again to all.

Sincerely,

Joe, Lauren and Brenda Moss.

Call 615-758-5972 or visit mossflowershop.com.

Moss’ Flower Shop is located at 3690 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Ste. 400 in Mt. Juliet.