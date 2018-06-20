Cripps retires from Urban Physical Therapy

In 2004, the doctors at Tennessee Orthopedics decided to start an outpatient therapy department, Cripps was the logical choice to become the office manager of what became Tennessee Orthopedics Therapy Services.

In 2009, Casey McGee and Oleg Urban considered opening their own private physical therapy practice, and the only person they considered for office manager position was Cripps.

In May 2009, Urban Physical Therapy opened. Initially, it was Cripps and Urban who started the business. In July 2009, the practice took off, and McGee joined them as planned. Since then, the practice grew to four clinicians and moved from the initial location across from Sonic to its current location at 1110 W. Main St. Laura Batts and Carol Crockett joined the team, as well, all of them having worked together at the previous two stops at University Medical Center and Tennessee Orthopedics Therapy Services.

Cripps recently decided to take the leap to retire, exhale, grab a good book, take it easy for a while, spend some time with family and friends and do what she feels like, whenever. But the staff at Urban Physical Therapy isn’t looking forward to time in the clinic without her.

“Jan has been vital to the success of our practice,” said Urban. “Her energy and attitude toward doing anything and everything that comes up, her compassion toward our patients, being fearless in negotiating and arguing with insurance companies on behalf of our patients are all qualities that are going to be difficult to replace.”

“Jan has been a lifelong resident of this community and is known by most for her smile and her ability to make people feel comfortable and cared for,” Batts said.

McGee said Cripps was the only office manager he has known throughout his career.

“She will be deeply missed by everyone at Urban Physical Therapy, not just for the wonderful work that she has done, but also for the enthusiasm and care that she brings to everyone on such a personal level.”

“We know Jan is looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Sid, travel and to visit their daughter who has advanced her career as a registered nurse out West in the Rocky Mountains,” Urban said. “We will miss her. After all, she has not only taken care of our patients, but also taken care of us. We also think that she might actually miss taking care of all of us, but we wish her all the best.

Cripps’ last day of work before she began her retirement was Wednesday.