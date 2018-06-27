L4 Lifestyles: Seasoned industry professional to lead new senior living brand

L4 Lifestyles will provide management and development services across the aging and health spectrum through diverse service and lifestyle options.

“We have moved our focus beyond health care. As we serve our customers we want to foster environments that encourage purposeful aging.” said Bone, who currently serves as CEO for L4. “We are excited to leverage the previous successes we have enjoyed in working with seniors and their families within the four communities we currently own as we partner with other properties and ownership groups to provide professional management and development services.”

Senior living veteran Van Cluck, who was named L4’s president and chief development officer, will lead L4 Lifestyles. Cluck brings more than 25 years of progressive experience in the senior living industry.

“We are thrilled to bring someone with so much industry expertise to our team to help shape our new direction,” Bone said. “We look forward to taking our offerings to seniors and their families to the next level, and we know Van’s expertise will help us get there.”

Cluck most recently served as president and chief executive officer for Blakeford Inc., a multi-dimensional senior living services company headquartered in Nashville. In addition to his senior living expertise, Cluck also teaches as an adjunct professor for Lipscomb University in Nashville, having taught in both the MBA program, as well as for the School of Transform Aging. Additionally, he serves on the Leading Age Tennessee board of directors and the Harpeth Hills Resource Center on Aging advisory board. He also active in the community as a board member at Friendship Christian School, a member of the Lipscomb University Parents Advisory Council, a member of Downtown Nashville Rotary Club and as an elder at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.

“As I have grown-up in the business of senior living and aging services, I have learned lots of great lessons,” said Cluck. “One of the greatest lessons I have learned is that those who age best are those who age with purpose. We want to create a senior living and lifestyles services company that is focused on helping all we serve age with purpose. If we can do that, we all win! I’m excited to be a part of this exciting time and look forward to the many great opportunities ahead.”

“We are so excited to be able grow our presence in senior living with L4 Lifestyles as we focus on serving seniors throughout the Mid-South region. We know we have brought together a great team that will help us accomplish our goals,” said Bone.

L4 Lifestyles is a senior living management, development, consulting and recruitment organization dedicated to fostering environments for purposeful aging. With current locations in both Tennessee and West Virginia, L4 Lifestyles has grown to become a full-spectrum senior lifestyles company. Its areas of expertise include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and long-term care. Each community powered by L4 Lifestyles is unique, but all share the core distinctive to offer housing, health care, hospitality and heart. For more information, visit l4lifestyles.com.