United Way opens funding process for local nonprofits

The application is open to be completed by any organization that provides health and human services to individuals in the service area. The United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland serves Clay, Cumberland, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Putnam, Smith, Trousdale, Van Buren, White and Wilson counties.

Organizations that wish to apply for funding may visit the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland’s website at givetouwwc.org and click on the “Request Funding” link to begin the process. Applicants must first complete a series of pre-qualification questions before beginning the application process. Programs will have until March 15 to complete the final application. United Way staff members are available to provide one-on-one direction to applicants, if necessary.

Organizations that wish to apply should line up with one or more of United Way’s focus areas:

• Health: Improving health care and overall well being for all individuals.

• Education: Supporting access to educational systems for children and adults so that they may reach their full potential.

• Income: Helping families become financially stable and independent.

• Rebuilding Lives: Helping put lives back together for all individuals.

The funding process begins each fall when United Way partners with local companies where employees are given the option to donate to United Way through payroll deduction. Employees may choose to direct all or a portion of their payroll deducted donation to their favorite program or charity or choose for their donations to be added to others to make up a community fund.

In the spring, the community funds are then distributed to organizations that provide health and human services to the community by a panel of volunteers who read applications and listen to presentations to determine disbursements of the community funds.

There is a need for volunteers to serve on the United Way’s allocations panels. Volunteers on the panels visit the organizations that have applied, read and evaluate applications and participate in one session of presentations.

To learn more about volunteering for the group, contact the United Way office at 615-443-1871.