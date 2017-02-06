Mardi Gras comes to the Capitol for a cause

The second annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol event featured plenty of music and fun, along with a cash bar, live and silent auctions and a photo booth. The Mardi Gras at the Capitol is formerly known as the Low Country Boil, which was started years ago by the Shamrock Society.

Local favorite Blues Brokers provided entertainment for the event and the live auction featured an ExMark Quest riding lawnmower donated by Absolute Kubota; a Big Green Egg donated by Roy Vaden Pools; and a one-week vacation package for Los Cabos, Mexico donated by Larry and Kristine Powell.

A bracelet worn by Prince during his Sign O’ The Times tour was the featured item of the silent auction, which also included his-and-hers watches from the Jewelers and other items.

All proceeds from the Mardi Gras at the Capitol will be used locally to help Sherry’s Run meet the needs of neighbors who are battling cancer.

The Shamrock Society consists of a group of Wilson County friends who had seen the effects cancer had on their loved ones and wanted to make a difference. Since they started, the group has raised more than $600,000 for cancer support with more than half of that going to Sherry’s Run.

Sherry’s Run assists cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.