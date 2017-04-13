Empower Me Center Challenge for Champions raises more than $30K

Individuals in the community were challenged to make a one-time gift of $1,000 or sign up to donate $100 per month for 10 months. Empower Me supporters and parents acted as coaches to solicit the contributions as part of a competition to see which team could get the most players or money donated. The winning coach received a weekend getaway at Center Hill Lake.

Debbie Melvin with Re-Max Exceptional Properties in Mt. Juliet was announced the winner. She brought in more than $11,000 worth of donations and still counting.

“I am totally committed to helping this awesome organization and will do anything that I can to see this project become reality,” said Melvin.

Funds raised from the event will go toward the first phase of the center project, which will allow Empower Me to buy 26 acres of land on South Hartmann Drive, build two cottages to temporarily operate programs and build a splash pad, adaptive playground and Garden of Dreams.

“When we offered Debbie the weekend getaway, she wanted us to give it to the next person who got the most players,” said Michelle Hill, Empower Me executive director. “We told her it was a four-way tie. She then came up with the idea to donate it to our silent auction for the Day of Dreams event Saturday, May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field. We are very thankful for all of her hard work and her generosity to try and raise even more money for our wonderful special individuals.

“We are so grateful to all of our coaches and everyone in the community who participated in this fundraising effort. It will continue to take a lot of people being involved, whether making a monetary donation, volunteering with our organization or attending our various fundraising events. Thank you for helping us change the lives of these amazing individuals.”

Empower Me Center has raised more than $1.6 million to date through in-kind gifts and cash contributions.

Empower Me Center will hold its No Place Like Home Baseball Tournament on April 23 at 2 p.m. at Cumberland University’s baseball field and the Day Of Dreams on May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater football field. For more information about the organization and events, visit empowermecenter.com.