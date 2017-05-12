The Big Payback rewards Wilson nonprofits with $117K

This year's total contribution for Wilson County represented a $56,023 increase compared to total contributions from the Big Payback in 2016.

In addition to the money raised by the individual nonprofits, several of the Wilson County organizations were successful in winning one or more incentive prizes during the 24-hour period of giving and added a combined total of $25,750 in prizes to the local amount raised from individual donors.

“For our nonprofits in Wilson County this was an incredible day,” said Paul Stumb, president of Cumberland University and board chairman for the Community Foundation of Wilson County. “To see so many in our community open their wallets and purses and to respond to the online giving opportunity provided by the Big Payback speaks volumes, I believe, about our county and virtually all of Middle Tennessee.

“Our nonprofits provide valuable services all across this county. They help those who are disadvantaged, provide shelter for displaced animals, add to our cultural experiences, offer opportunities for education, and do much, much more.”

The three leading recipients of contributions in Wilson County as a result of the Big Payback were Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary with $76,250 from 1,576 donors; Rest Stop Ministries with $9,485 from 181 donors; and Cumberland University with $5,490 from 26 donors.

Incentive prizes awarded during the Big Payback went to Cedarcroft Homes, Cumberland University, Charis Health, Empower Me, Generations of Grace/The Faith Store, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization, Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary and Rest Stop Ministries.

Other nonprofits that participated in the Big Payback's day of giving besides those previously listed included New Leash on Life, Encore Theatre Co., Healing Broken Vessels, Wilson County Community Foundation, Lantern Lane Farm, Charis Health Center, 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, Fiddlers Grove Historical Village, Wilson County CASA, Prospect, Wilson County Community Help Center, Historic Lebanon, Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee, United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, Mt. Juliet Senior Center, Tennessee Senior Olympics, Wilson County Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Little Shepherd Child Care and the Wilson County Civic League.

The Big Payback was created in 2014 to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee served by the Community Foundation.

The goal, according to organizers, is to inspire Middle Tennesseans to come together, show their pride in their communities and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations.

The Big Payback was held May 3 and raised $2.6 million for Middle Tennessee nonprofits.