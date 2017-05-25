Kiwanis Club visits new airport terminal

The Kiwanis Club of Lebanon moved its weekly lunch meeting from Sammy B's to the Lebanon Municipal Airport on Monday to hear fellow Kiwanian T.O. Cragwall, Lebanon Airport Commission chairman. Along with hearing about the airport's history, the club received an update about the current status of the airport, including the new terminal building and tenants. Pictured (from left) are John Baugh, Lebanon Airport Commission member; Diana Cavender, Kiwanis president; Heather Bay, Lebanon Municipal Airport manager; and T.O. Cragwall.