Women build sponsors to celebrate new Habitat home for special needs family

“Ron and Leigh Anne are devoted parents who want to provide a wonderful home for their three sons, one of whom has special needs,” Tredway said. “We are building a quality, handicap-accessible home that they can afford and will accommodate their son. We are excited to give this family the opportunity to build – not just a home – but strength, stability and self-reliance by purchasing their own home.”

Ron and Leigh Anne Ankney are the parents of three boys who range from 10 months old to 11 years old. The couple grew up in Minnesota then moved the family to Middle Tennessee four years ago after Ron Ankney lost his job due to downsizing. They had to move in with Ron Ankney’s parents in Mt. Juliet until they could find work and save up enough money to move into a handicapped-accessible apartment for their special needs son.

Ron Ankney works for Courier Printing in Smyrna, and Leigh Anne Ankney works at the Safe Haven Family Shelter in Nashville. One of Ron Ankney’s coworkers suggested they look at Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program, so they applied and qualified.

“Our family has struggled; and we have fought to get to where we are today,” Leigh Anne Ankney said. “Many tears have fallen, however, getting this opportunity is beyond what I feel a blessing is,”

Women build sponsors include Providence United Methodist Church, Publix Super Markets Charities, Custom Packaging, Modern Woodmen of America, Larry Powell Builders, Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, Linda Rising, Healthy Bones Chiropractic, Re-Max Exceptional Properties, Wilson Bank & Trust and the Wilson County Whip Crackin’ Rodeo.