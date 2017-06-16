Hours extended for St. Jude dream home tours

The house, built by Signature Homes and estimated to be worth $450,000, is in the Jackson Hills community in Mt. Juliet. The house and other prizes, including a car, will be given away live June 25 at noon on WZTV Fox 17.

Additional open houses have just been added for the public to see the house for the last time.

The house will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. and June 21-24 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Everyone who visits the house has the opportunity to reserve a $100 ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house while tickets last and also register free for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

The first 500 people to visit June 24 will receive a cookie from Christie Cookie. Tickets reserved by June 23 will also be eligible for the bonus prize, a 2017 Ford Escape, courtesy of Two Rivers Ford.

“We had more than 500 people tour the house this past weekend, so we decided we should extend the open house dates,” said Jennifer Gailey, volunteer coordinator. “We just want everyone to come see this beautiful home that has been built with so much talent and love. It’s exciting that one lucky person will win June 25 for just $100.”

Other prizes also up for grabs include two $1,000 Visa gift cards, Brizo Artesso articulating faucet with smarttouch technology in stainless steel finish, two Segway tours of downtown Nashville for six people and a $1,000 gift card at Shaw Floors.

To reserve a ticket while they last, call 800-746-6713, and for directions to the home and more information, visit dreamhome.org. Tickets are also available at Two Rivers Ford while they last.

Sponsors of the fundraising campaign include WZTV Fox 17, Signature Homes, the BIG 98, Two Rivers Ford, Ashley HomeStore, Crowe Horwath and national sponsors, Brizo, Shaw Floors and Trane.