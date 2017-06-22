Habitat to dedicate its 71st home

“Krionda and her daughters are amazing. They were homeless less than two years ago, and to help them achieve their dream of homeownership touches all of our hearts,” said Tredway. “Krionda has been a great fit for the faith build. Her journey over the past few years has been a faith-developing process. Her faith has grown deeper, and she credits the Lord for the blessings that have come her way.”

Allen is the mother of two daughters, a 17-year-old and 14-year-old. While visiting the Nashville area, she decided to move the family from Indiana in January 2007.

Compared to her hometown, she said there were more job opportunities locally, and she loved the weather.

Both of the girls are active in school and want to further their education by attending college in the future. Allen has worked for Legacy Supply Chain Services since January 2016. She was promoted to team lead and said she really loves her job.

For more than seven years, Allen and the girls lived in several different apartment complexes in Nashville. They had to keep moving because of flooding, mold and a roach infestation. Allen was concerned about her employment schedule and the girls’ schedules and felt unsafe in her current location.

She said she began to sink into a depression from all the stress and struggles. Around Thanksgiving 2015, she moved her family to the Brooks House, a transitional non-emergency homeless shelter in Lebanon, for about six months so she could get herself and her finances in better shape. Allen said the experience was positive. In fact, what she learned during her stay there prepared her to qualify as a future homeowner with Habitat.

Faith build sponsors included Middle Tennessee Electric Sharing Change, the Bridge Fellowship, College Hills Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, Victory Baptist Church, WestRock, Manous Design, Bob and Pam Black and an anonymous family foundation.