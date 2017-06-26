Wilson Habitat dedicates its 71st home

Several local churches took part in building a new home in Lebanon for Krionda Allen and her two teenage daughters, Alexia and Aniah.

“The faith build was a great fit, we felt, for Krionda,” said Tory Tredway, director of Wilson County Habitat for Humanity. “The last few years of her life have been interesting and a key part of her journey through her life. She and I were talking the other day about how this has been a faith-developing process for her over the last few years, and based on the situation that her and the girls were in a couple years ago, they needed the services of the Brooks House. Now she is to a point where she has qualified for the Habitat program, and with the support of family members and friends, sponsors and volunteers, you are helping this wonderful family from being homeless to homeowners.”

Allen moved her family to Nashville from Indiana in 2007 for better job opportunities and, according to Allen, better weather. For more than seven years, she and the girls lived in several different apartment complexes in Nashville. They had to keep moving because of flooding, mold and a roach infestation.

Allen was concerned about her employment schedule and the girls’ schedules and felt unsafe in her current location. She said she began to sink into a depression from all the stress and struggles.

Around Thanksgiving 2015, she moved her family to the Brooks House, a transitional non-emergency homeless shelter in Lebanon, for about six months, so she could get herself and her finances in better shape. It was at Brooks House that Allen prepared to qualify to become a future Habitat homeowner.

“Our journey has been a faith-building journey,” Allen said. “In all trials and tribulations, God was building my faith. I felt I had lost everything, including a part of my mind, but he wanted me to have faith in him. The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures. My green pastures were at Brooks House, and this scripture was on every room, every wall, keeping my spirits up. I know that I’m being prayed for. This house, He provided all the volunteers and the strength to lift the walls.”

Several items were given to the Allen family at the dedication ceremony, including one from Legacy Supply Group, her place of employment. Allen’s fellow workers raised funds in the office to give to the family, and the corporate office matched the funds. The gift was a shopping spree to Home Depot, as well as a washer and dryer.

“I speak for our whole team,” said Cheri Redske of the Legacy Supply Group. “Krionda is just a wonderful person to be around at work, and for that we are very thankful.”

Other gifts included a quilt from a ladies group at Maple Hills Church of Christ and several items from the Democrat Women of Wilson County, Habitat for Humanity and friends and family.

Churches involved in the build included Bridge Fellowship, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, College Hills Church of Christ, Victory Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church. Other sponsors included Middle Tennessee Electric Sharing Change, Manous Designs, WestRock, Bob and Pam Black and an anonymous family donation.

Tredway said several families and individuals also helped with the build. Some families came out to serve on Father’s Day as a way to celebrate.

The next Habitat for Humanity build is scheduled for September. To learn more about volunteering, call Tory Tredway at (615) 453-4539.