Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee grants record 139 wishes in 2017

Among the wishes granted in the year were school tuition, several shopping sprees, cruises, Alaskan fishing trips, room makeovers, meetings with celebrities, a trip to Paris, beach trips and numerous visits to Walt Disney World Resort.

The wish-granting year, which ran from Sept. 1, 2016 until Aug. 31, included several highlights. Among them were Mt. Juliet High School’s Jalan Sowell’s wish to produce and be the subject of an ESPN feature, and 5-year-old Fallon West’s wish to go to Walt Disney World Resort, which was the chapter’s 1,500th wish.

“This wish-granting cycle was a banner year for our chapter,” said Beth Torres, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. “It would not be possible to grant 139 wishes this year – and more than 1,500 wishes since 2000 – without the compassionate community that is Middle Tennessee. Health care professionals from the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and the local community are referring children and helping us get closer to our vision of granting a wish to every eligible child.

“Selfless volunteers give their time and talents meeting with kids to get to the heart of their one true wish. And, generous individuals, foundations and corporations give their resources to allow us to create life-changing wishes. We rely on all of these supporters to fulfill our mission. We currently have 175 children who are in our wish-granting pipeline, waiting for their wish to be granted. We ask our Middle Tennessee neighbors to give their time, talent and treasures to help us grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.”

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee was founded in October 2000. Since then, the organization has granted more than 1,500 life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. It serves 38 Middle Tennessee counties from the Tennessee River to the Cumberland Plateau.

For more information or to find out how to help, call 615-221-2200 or visit middletennessee.wish.org.