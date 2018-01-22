Batch & Bushel Showcase sees a successful second year

The sponsors praised the event for raising awareness of products made in the community.

“I was there, and a lot of people came by our booth,” said Tyler Hobson, a salesman for Tri-Green Equipment, one of the sponsors of the event. “I definitely think people saw our equipment and saw we were a local store. It raised awareness.”

Other sponsors for the event included Southern Bank, Pick Tennessee, State Farm Agent Charlie Brooks, Wilson County Expo Center, Absolute Kubota, the city of Lebanon, Lebanon Publishing Co., K2 Agriculture and Turf and Bates Ford in Lebanon.

Southern Bank sponsored the Southern market section, the city of Lebanon sponsored the Made in Lebanon section, and Pick Tennessee sponsored a section with the same name.

“I wasn’t able to make it to the event, but I heard it went well,” said Richard Lafaye with Bates Ford in Lebanon. “We sponsored the music, and we also put five cars out there for display.”

Event coordinator Cathy Wair said the added exposure from advertisement, as well as the Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market held in the fall, aided in the event’s success.

Anyone who missed the Batch & Bushel showcase can find a lot of the same vendors at the 2018 Batch & Bushel Farmers Market, coming sometime later this year.

The first Batch & Bushel Farmer’s Market featured locally sourced food, beverages and craft stations. According to coordinator Charity Toombs, it was a test year for the market to see if there would be enough interest to do it every year.

“We’re excited to announce that the vendors are very excited at the response, and we will make plans and an announcement for the 2018 growing season,” said Toombs in October.

According to Toombs, the timing of the event would depend largely on other events taking place at the fairgrounds throughout the year.

“The fair coming in on the grounds pretty much takes up the whole month of August, so we’ll be working through some kinks, but the vendors are excited and obviously we’re excited, and we appreciate the community’s support. We’re ready to take this event to the next level.”