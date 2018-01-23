Trivia night fundraiser to benefit youth with juvenile arthritis

The trivia night will take place Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will raise funds for Camp AcheAway, a weeklong camp for children with juvenile arthritis.

Camp AcheAway is scheduled each June at YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan on Percy Priest Lake. The Arthritis Foundation Tennessee sponsors the camp at no cost to families.

However, it does cost the Arthritis Foundation Tennessee about $750 per child to attend, which does not include the cost for the extra medical staff required for the campers, toiletries, arts and crafts and other extraneous items made available to the campers.

Funding is made possible through donations and fundraisers held by the Arthritis Foundation, but it currently does not have a fundraiser dedicated to Camp AcheAway.

Camp AcheAway gives Tennessee children with arthritis and related childhood rheumatic diseases the chance to make lasting memories. Their programs provide a safe and secure camping experience for children and teens.

Campers gain a greater understanding of their own diagnosis and treatment, develop peer-to-peer support, increase independence and self confidence, discover new skills and interests, and develop the skills they need to be leaders, advocates and champions in their everyday lives.

Throughout the year, children who suffer from juvenile arthritis have a multitude of doctor visits and deal with having frequent X-rays, MRIs, blood work, steroid injections in their joints, physical therapy, illnesses due to their reduced immune systems and take heavy doses of medication.

Camp is one of the few things associated with their disease to which they can look forward.

Camp activities include kayaking and canoeing, swimming, hiking, horse riding, archery, climbing the rock wall, swinging on the giant swing, sitting around a campfire and eating s’mores and more.

The Arthritis Foundation also provides additional programs during the week that are specifically geared toward educating the campers about their disease and how to fight it.

For more information on the trivia night, email Kim Orr at orrkim@hotmail.com.