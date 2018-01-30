Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

Last year’s event raised $9,300 from the 67 participants and other donors, marking the highest amount of money raised and most participants in recent memory, according to event organizers.

According to the National Weather Service, the high Saturday will be 47 degrees. Last year’s event saw an air temperature of 20 degrees and water temperatures at 35 degrees.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, and there will be an award for the best costume.

The top donor will receive a one-year membership to the Jimmy Floyd Family Center.

All proceeds will go to Wilson County Special Olympics, and the event serves as the group’s largest annual fundraising event.

Wilson County Special Olympics athletes have previously participated in 11 different sports, including track and field, basketball, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, ice skating, tennis and volleyball.

“We provide funding for uniforms, equipment, assessments for events the athletes attend on the state, national and world levels, transportation and sometimes housing to and from events,” said Wilson County Special Olympics coordinator Dawn Bradley. “Special Olympics is completely free to all athletes. All expenses incurred are paid by us.”

Sponsors for the Polar Plunge event will be the Wilson County Education Association, Advance Signs and Graphics, Amerigas Propane, Culver’s, Wes Dugan Farm Bureau, Jimmy Floyd Family Center, Knights of Columbus, Physics Solutions, Sports Village, Urban Mills Promotions and Boutique and WANT FM.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the event may register online at polarplungetn.com or at 8 a.m. the day of the event at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center.