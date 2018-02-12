Trivia night at Capitol Theatre to benefit juvenile arthritis camp

The event will raise funds for Camp AcheAway, a weeklong camp for children with juvenile arthritis.

The doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. with Southern Style Photo Booths taking pictures and Sammy B’s providing the catering for the Camp Side Mashed Potato Bar.

Teams of eight will compete in two trivia games at 7 p.m. with 14 rounds and two bonus rounds for each game. Various sponsor packages are available for the event, with a table for eight starting at $250.

Camp AcheAway is scheduled each June at YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan on Percy Priest Lake. The Arthritis Foundation Tennessee sponsors the camp at no cost to families.

However, it does cost the Arthritis Foundation Tennessee about $750 per child to attend, which does not include the cost for the extra medical staff required for the campers, toiletries, arts and crafts and other extraneous items made available to the campers.

Funding is made possible through donations and fundraisers held by the Arthritis Foundation, but it currently does not have a fundraiser dedicated to Camp AcheAway.

Camp AcheAway gives Tennessee children with arthritis and related childhood rheumatic diseases the chance to make lasting memories. Their programs provide a safe and secure camping experience for children and teens.

Campers gain a greater understanding of their own diagnosis and treatment, develop peer-to-peer support, increase independence and self confidence, discover new skills and interests and develop the skills they need to be leaders, advocates and champions in their everyday lives. Throughout the year, children who suffer from juvenile arthritis have a multitude of doctor visits and deal with having frequent X-rays, MRIs, blood work, steroid injections in their joints, physical therapy, illnesses due to their reduced immune systems and take heavy doses of medication.

Camp is one of the few things associated with their disease to which they can look forward.

Among those who have attended camp in the past is the daughter of Trish Bryant, of Murfreesboro, who said the camp provides a safe place for children with juvenile arthritis to be themselves and have fun.

“They know they have a disease, but it’s being around others like them that deal with the same struggles and have the same issues, to know they’re not alone,” said Bryant.

Juvenile arthritis is not a disease itself, but an umbrella term used to describe the many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions that can develop in people under age 18.

While the various forms of juvenile arthritis often share many commonalities, such as joint swelling, pain and stiffness. Bryant explained each type has its own concerns and symptoms, putting added significance on early diagnosis.

“And I’m an advocate for that because our daughter went 10 years without diagnosis,” said Bryant. “Because of that, she has more difficulties than most at her age. So, if you catch it early and you start treatment, there’s a better chance for them to slow the progression before the damage occurs.”

Camp activities include kayaking and canoeing, swimming, hiking, horse riding, archery, climbing the rock wall, swinging on the giant swing, sitting around a campfire and eating s’mores and more.

The Arthritis Foundation also provides additional programs during the week that are specifically geared toward educating the campers about their disease and how to fight it.

For more information, or to purchase a table for the event, contact Kim Orr at 254-855-2421, or orrkim@hotmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased at townplanner.com/purchasetickets/583/297737/20180217.