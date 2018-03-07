Brackets for Good to drive awareness, donations for local charities

Brackets For Good Nashville will begin its second year. In 2017, the tournament raised more than $114,000 for participating nonprofits, with 35 percent of the donations coming from first-time donors to the contestants. Nashville is one of 13 cities and states across the country that will hold a Brackets For Good tournament this year. Across the 13 tournaments, more than 600 nonprofits will participate in 2018.

Brackets For Good, a nonprofit organization based in Indianapolis, holds the online bracket-style fundraising tournaments each March in communities across the United States. Since 2012, the organization has raised more than $6.4 million for nonprofits, with an average of 30 percent of donations coming from first-time donors.

Nonprofits that will compete in the 2018 Brackets For Good Nashville will be ABLE Youth in Nashville; Amelia’s Closet in Murfreesboro; Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville; Autism Tennessee in Nashville; A Vintage Affair in Franklin; Book’em in Nashville; Charis Health Center in Mt. Juliet and Gladeville; Cottage Cove Urban Ministries in Nashville; Empower Tennessee in Nashville; First Steps Inc. in Nashville; Girls on the Run of Middle Tennessee; Hickory Hill Farm in Lebanon; Jared’s Keepers Foundation in Nashville; King’s Daughters Child Development Center in Madison; Last Chance Pet Rescue in Dickson; Literacy Council of Middle Tennessee; National Association of State Boards of Accountancy Center for the Public Trust in Nashville; Off the Wall in Nashville; Park Center in Nashville; Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville; Tennessee Respite Coalition in Nashville; the Shelby Foundation in Old Hickory; and Youth Encouragement Services in Nashville.

“Brackets For Good tournaments are about much more than raising dollars. They’re about shining a spotlight on the amazing organizations working hard every day to improve our communities,” said Matt McIntyre, co-founder and executive director of Brackets For Good. “The energy and the excitement attracts new fans of philanthropy and gives existing fans a unique way to rally around the causes they care about. As a result, participating organizations are more equipped to further their missions with engaged supporters and raised awareness.”

Similar to college basketball’s March Madness, participating nonprofit organizations will be matched up in a bracket. They will rally enthusiastic donors to out-fundraise their peers and advance to the next round. Through the excitement, tournament promotion and corporate involvement, nonprofits earn increased exposure, gain access to free fundraising tools, raise funds and meet new donors.

Supporters score points by making donations to help their favorite causes advance in the tournament. Each dollar donated equals one point. In each matchup, the organization with the most points at the end of the round advances. At the start of the next round, point totals reset to zero.

No matter how many rounds each organization advances, it benefits from added awareness, meets new supporters and keeps the donations received during tournament play. The organization that advances through the entire bracket receives an additional $10,000 championship grant from Buckingham Foundation, the presenting sponsor of the Nashville tournament.

“Buckingham Foundation is ready for Brackets For Good action,” said Theresa Rhodes, executive director of the Buckingham Foundation. “One of the best ways we can initiate and implement lasting positive change in Nashville is by helping bring the philanthropic tournament back to the area. When community members become more aware of and rally behind local nonprofits, the community is strengthened.”

Starting Friday, visit nashville.bfg.org to make online donations and help a favorite nonprofit organization advance. The tournament ends and a local champion will be announced April 6.

Buckingham Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Buckingham Companies. Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has grown its grant giving capacity to support affordable housing opportunities for families in need, to encourage participation in arts and culture initiatives and to invest in local communities. To date, Buckingham Foundation has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants and sponsorships to 250 nonprofits. For more information, visit buckinghamfoundationinc.org.