Tickets available for St. Jude Dream Home in Mt. Juliet

Lunchbox from the Bobby Bones Show helped kick off the campaign by reserving one of the first tickets at an event this week in the Jackson Hills community in Mt. Juliet. St. Jude representatives and supporters were present to accept the $100 bill.

The 2018 Nashville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets can be reserved at Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet or by calling 800-746-6713.

Tickets can also be reserved at dreamhome.org.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Middle Tennessee and the second year to build a giveaway home in Mt. Juliet. St. Jude officials said they were excited to continue partnerships in Mt. Juliet through the Nashville campaign.

“Signature Homes is proud to have been the builder for the Nashville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for five years. We are thrilled to support this campaign once again, and we will continue to support St. Jude patients and families in Middle Tennessee,” said Chris Carpenter, division president of Signature Homes.

Signature Homes will build the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, valued at about $450,000. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, spa master bath, covered patio, media room and designer trim details throughout.

In addition to the house, other prizes available include:

• a 2018 CMA Awards package, including two lower-level tickets to the 52nd annual CMA Awards, courtesy of the Country Music Association, and a luxurious one night stay, courtesy of Hotel Indigo.

• a trip for two to see the Zac Brown Band, including concert tickets, hotel and airfare, courtesy of The BIG 98 and Warner Music Nashville, plus a $2,500 MasterCard, courtesy of Wilson Bank & Trust.

• a 2018 Ford Escape, courtesy of Two Rivers Ford.

Winners of the 2018 Nashville St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and additional prizes will be drawn June 24 at 4 p.m. live on WZTV Fox 17.

Only 13,500 tickets will be available for the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The giveaway will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.