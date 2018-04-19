Floor signing party held for upcoming St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

Community members and volunteers gathered to write well wishes to the Dream Home winner before the floors are installed. Subcontractors and vendors, who contributed to the construction of this year’s home, estimated to value $450,000, were recognized for their commitment to St. Jude.

Supporters, sponsors and childhood cancer survivors gathered at the floor signing party, including Chris Carpenter with Signature Homes, Stacy Case and Erika Kurre with Fox 17, Gator Harrison with iHeartMedia, Paul Jolley with Two Rivers Ford and Kevin Sanders with Wilson Bank & Trust.

Special guests in attendance for the event included honored St. Jude patient Matt, and Baker Chiddister with Shaw Floors, which is a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and supplies all flooring in St. Jude Dream Homes across the country.

“We have been doing the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway since 2011 as a company. It’s really grown into more than that for us,” Chiddister said. “I got to meet the honored patient last year, and it’s so inspiring to see what really comes out of doing these types of events. We are really excited to be a part of this.”

Residents have an opportunity to win the newly built home. A limited number of chances to win the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes are on sale for $100 by calling 800-746-6713, visiting dreamhome.org or at Two Rivers Ford in Mt. Juliet.

Free tours of the St. Jude Dream Home will be available starting May 19. Tickets reserved by April 20 will also be eligible to win an early bird prize, a trip for two to see the Zac Brown Band, including concert tickets, hotel and airfare courtesy of the BIG 98 and Warner Music Nashville, plus a $2,500 MasterCard, courtesy of Wilson Bank & Trust.