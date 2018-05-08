Rotary discusses golf tournament at its new meeting spot

Former club president Gwynn Lanius talked a little bit about how the fundraiser got started back in the 1980s.

“We were looking for a way to raise funds, so the golf tournament was a good avenue for us, we thought,” said Lanius. “We had several golfers in our club.”

According to Lanius, the club’s golf tournament was the first outside tournament allowed at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club, and has been there ever since, with the exception of a few years.

“Through the years, our tournament did grow,” said Lanius. “It had grown to a point where we were attracting some 70-odd participants to play. So, we had our tournament one time at Indian Hills in Murfreesboro. We had it several times where we went to Pine Creek. We had it at Five Oaks.”

This was the club’s 32nd year to hold the golf tournament, and the tournament this year raised $5,190.

“We’ve had years where we’ve made $8,000, we’ve had years where we’ve made $3,000,” said Rotary Club member and event coordinator John Pope. “So, to pull off over $5,000, that’s a great accomplishment for the club.”

Pope discussed possibly making changes to the tournament in the future to allow the club to make even more money.

“Maybe we even get creative and do something a little different that would involve more of our club membership,” said Pope. “I don’t know what that is. The good news, we don’t have to decide today what that is, but I do think we need to brainstorm.”