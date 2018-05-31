1,280 donors give to local charities

The call to action for this group of more than 1,000 contributors was initiated by the Big Payback event May 2 sponsored by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

"As more and more become familiar with the Big Payback, we're seeing greater numbers participating. This year, there were 1,280 who got on their computers and made financial contributions to charities that serve Wilson County. This shows how generous the people in our county are as in this single day of giving, they managed to contribute almost $100,000 to local nonprofits and charities that provide valuable services all across Wilson County," Black said.

Black said having a significant increase in the number of local charities participating in this year's event helped fuel a greater number of contributors.

Black said last year there were 28 local charities and nonprofits that promoted the Big Payback, and this year, the number in Wilson County grew to 40.

"I fully expect to see our numbers here continue to rise and the Big Payback become even more successful in the years that follow for Wilson County," Black said.

The Big Payback is a 24-hour online giving event created to increase philanthropy in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee.

The goal, according to the event's organizers, is to inspire Middle Tennesseans to come together, show their pride in their communities, and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations.

This year, the Big Payback collected more than $3.1 million, a record amount that topped last year's total by about $500,000.