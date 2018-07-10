Registration opens for 15th-annual Sherry’s Run

Sherry’s Run relieves the financial burden of cancer patients who have been hit with a diagnosis and also offers emotional support and hope.

“No one should go through difficult times alone, and you can be that form of help by participating or making a donation,” said Tiffy Clemons with Sherry’s Run. “You can run, walk or even sleep-in, so no excuses.”

Here are some ways to get involved:

• Register at sherrysrun.org: Click on the register button at the top of the page to register for Sherry’s Run online. Participants may also print a registration form from the website. Something new this year, chip-timed runner registrations will receive a performance-style shirt. There’s also a sleep-in registration option for those who can’t or don’t want to get out early on a Saturday morning and offers a way to be involved without leaving home.

• Form a team: Visit sherrysrun.org, click on the race and then click on teams for more information.

• Attend spirit nights: The Sherry’s Run office will be open July 24, Aug. 7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4 from 4-6 p.m. for anyone who wants to register, form a team, make a donation, shop retail or pick up a green bow. Participants will be able to ask questions, and everyone who comes and registers for Sherry’s Run on site, makes a donation or buys a green bow or a retail item will be entered into a drawing for a free door prize.

• Invite others: Participants are encouraged to invite others to register and join a team and give more hope.

• Fundraise: Many teams and individuals find ways to make an even greater impact through bake sales, spirit nights, car washes, etc.

• Order a green bow and paint the town green: Join Sherry’s Run to raise awareness and display green bows on houses, mailboxes, cars, businesses or churches in August and September. Visit sherrysrun.org, click on the race and then click on paint your town green to get more information.

• Volunteer: To volunteer, email volunteer@sherrysrun.org for more information.

Registration is open for the 15th-annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run and Walk on Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Visit sherrysrun.org to register.

“Come join us as we make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer right here in our community,” Clemons said.

Support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org.