Ann Haney: Some Publix stores stop doubling

Publix officials said digital coupons on the rise have increased consumers’ usage while decreasing their dependence on doubling coupons. Most couponers are aware of the fact digital coupons do not double, however, observant couponers will notice the value of digital coupons have increased to match the value of paper coupons in many circumstances.

This is great news for couponers despite Publix’s decision to stop doubling in many areas. Now for the answer to who this will affect. Publix stores in Georgia, most of Alabama and eastern Tennessee are the main stores that will be affected. Huntsville, Nashville, Knoxville and Pigeon Forge are still in the doubling business for now, which also includes most of Middle Tennessee, to continue benefitting from double coupons. Stores that will discontinue this procedure will do so as of Dec. 22.

Another news flash came to consumers in all stores that will become effective Dec. 16 and that is the ever popular “penny item” offered by Publix. It will no longer be offered. So if you have been the couponer who searches the newspaper for the penny item coupon, you will be sadly disappointed to find its disappearance as Publix puts this new policy into effect.

Previously, couponers would use this coupon to take advantage of a surprise Publix brand item for only a penny with any $10 purchase. Many times this would be a great item like a case of water or Publix brand cola, which obviously would be well worth getting the newspaper in search of the coupon. Other times it was a toss-up when it came to purchasing the newspaper when a roll of paper towels was the penny item.

What do all these changes mean for the Middle Tennessee region? First, we all continue to cross our fingers that both Kroger’s and Publix stores in the region continue to offer doubles. Couponers have long been aware that Kroger’s stopped doubling coupons in other states and outside the middle Tennessee area some time back. This forced many couponers in those areas to move their loyalty to Publix.

With Publix’s new announcement came the declaration by many couponers that their loyalty would now shift back to Kroger claiming Publix’s prices were too high without the double couponing benefit.

For Middle Tennesseans, we are still enjoying the benefits from both Kroger and Publix for now.

