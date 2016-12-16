Jared Felkins: To my son on the eve of his 15th birthday

— Frank A. Clark

Nearly 16 years ago when I was news editor of The Selma Times-Journal in Selma, Ala., I wrote a series of columns I dubbed the “Peanut” columns.

I wish I had held on to that half dozen or so pieces, although they may yet be tucked away somewhere in the vast depths of my garage. I know an online search didn’t turn up anything. I’m not entirely certain that paper had a website back then.

At the time, I was about decent when it came to column writing, but I do recall pouring all of my apprehension and anxiety out onto the page for that community to read.

You see, those columns afforded me the chance to talk about all those emotions a pre-first-time father goes through in the nine months before my son was born. I called him Peanut at the time, because we hadn’t come up with a name and due to the size and shape he bore at his first ultrasound.

Sadly, the Peanut columns ended rather abruptly when I embarked on a new career path, working for a nonprofit conservation organization before Bryant – as he has come to be known – was born in Augusta, Ga.

As a new web content editor for said conservation organization, and without the cornucopia medium a newspaper provides, the Peanut columns fell by the wayside and were nearly forgotten until a movie we were about to see just prior to the writing of this column brought the memories rushing back all at once.

Bryant and I were two of the fortunate ones to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Friday night.

In a house of five, it’s just Bryant and me when it comes to the boys, and the boys rarely get a night out away from the girls. It also gave me a chance to give Bryant his birthday present, albeit it was his mother who coordinated the whole night, and he got it about a week early. It’s tough, after all, being a near-Christmas baby.

I think back on those days of apprehension and anxiety that accompanied me through until Bryant was born. How were we going to afford a child? Am I mature enough to be a father? Just how good of a job could I imagine myself doing?

Even now I still find myself asking some of those same or similar questions. Of course, the years have modified them a bit. How are we going to afford braces for two children at the same time? Have we made too many mistakes? Did I turn out to be a good enough father?

Sure, nobody’s perfect. I think all we can hope to do is pray we make the best decisions we can and have a little bit of wisdom left at the end of the day to pass along to our children.

A year ago, we were nearly in the same spot to watch the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Just as the lights dimmed then, Bryant put up his hand for a high five and thanked me for taking him. That moment was immensely more enjoyable than any movie could be – even if I did wait along with everyone else for 10 years for that particular movie to come along.

I have a feeling we’ll share the same moment tonight just before the lights go down for Rogue One. It will happen despite Bryant’s reluctance to admit it later he had a good time hanging out with ole dad.

And you know what? Now we have one more thing in common, our love for Star Wars. I’m so thankful for Bryant and all of my family.

The other day, he told me he failed his learner’s permit practice test at school. He says he’s not ready to hit the open road just yet. I don’t think I’m too disappointed, though. I’m not sure I’m ready for that. It can wait, even just a few weeks or months or years, for that matter.

So, my son, here’s a little advice on the eve of your 15th birthday, using the medium I did all those years before. It’s a simple message, but it rings true. Never try to grow up too fast. Embrace these years while you are young, because they are over in a heartbeat.

And, above all, may the force be with you…always.

Bryant’s dad is Jared Felkins, and he’s the editor of The Democrat. Email him at jfelkins@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @paperboyfelkins.