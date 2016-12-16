Linda Alessi: What has become of America today?

In eight decades of my life, through wartime, peacetime and civil discontent, never has the complexion of the country been so wary of the business of running this great American country. Do we need to have a crisis to have people come together as a human family, with love, consideration and respect for each other?

The people who have been chosen to represent us have ignored what is most important to the majority in our land. It is evident that self-interest is the priority of many of our elected officials.

Many presidents in the past have been disliked, even hated, but never has the man in the White House been so maligned. It is almost over and he will no longer reside there. Should we not as Americans show respect to the office regardless of our individual beliefs if only to show the world how our democracy works?

We encourage other countries to follow our example, but our example leaves much to be desired. There is much to improve in our society but it will take the willpower, determination and goodwill of everyone to make a difference in this America that we love, so our legacy to future generations will be something of pride in our way of life.

It seems respect for each other first as members of the human family is a thing that has to be relearned and encouraged from infancy to adulthood. No matter the color, creed or cultural differences, we are all members of a greater family of humans. Should we look in the mirror and see our own faces and how it may be different from all others? We are unique as individuals but commonly the same with each of our brothers and sisters in the whole world.

I believe we still have the integrity to do the right thing. It is in our best interest to work together as family members, neighbors and countrymen to come to the table to share and resolve the problems we are all affected by.

We, as Americans, need to reexamine our values, beliefs and common denominators to work together to improve our nation for our benefit and for all the world to see and admire and those who choose to emulate.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.