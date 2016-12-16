Nancy Evins: A Christmas gift of long ago

My father was a banker in a small town near Knoxville and not particularly equipped for the manual chores that involved patience, a modicum of skill and a lot of brown wrapping paper.

After several of those pesky blackbirds flew into our living room, Dad, with quite a bit of mutterings – he was a Baptist so those mutterings never got beyond the minor stages – finally managed to seal the fireplace with lots of sticky tape and paper.

It did not add a lot to the décor of the room; still, it solved the problem caused by the starlings.

Now I was a child of 6 at the time and becoming jaded in my beliefs about Christmas in general and Santa Claus in particular.

A few weeks earlier, I was taken to visit Santa who was sitting in a department store on top of a ramp with a little speaker in his ear. The man who greeted me at the bottom of the ramp learned my name and passed it along to the man in red at the top.

I was not impressed. After all, he’d been remembering not only my name, but also the list that went with it for almost five years. So what was so miraculous about hearing him bellow a “Ho, ho, ho, here’s little Nancy” as I warily approached to perch on his rayon velvet knee.

But to continue the tale:

“Twas the night before Christmas” it could begin and this unsleepy toddler had been put to bed everyone hoping I’d drift into the long winter’s nap.

The stocking (I was an only child) was hung by this enclosed chimney with care when it dawned on my father, not in his nightcap, that St. Nicholas was going to have one heck of a time getting in. Worse than that, his little daughter was going to have an even more difficult time believing that the hefty gentleman decided to come through the front door for a change.

Of course, it never had occurred to me that the door would be easier to enter than a chimney.

“This just kills me to do this,” my mother said my father exclaimed.

And with that he punched a hole through the paper wall.

My eyes must have been wide with wonder the next morning when I saw where Santa had torn through to deliver packages to me. A huge hole just to get to me.

It never occurred to me, of course, that my father had anything to do with it.

I’ve long forgotten the gifts I received that year, but I’ll never forget that sight. My trust in Santa had been rekindled.

It was years before I heard the true story and by then knew the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of the Christ child, but nothing was diminished. It was even more wondrous. My faith in the spirit of Christmas remained and always will.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.