Xavier Smith: ‘Tis the Season

This time last year I wrote a column about my experience in downtown Nashville when I ignored a sudden urge to give my leftovers to a homeless person. The song “What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas” played through my speakers and I simply kept driving.

I’ve thought about that night all year – not everyday but at least once a week. It’s etched into my brain and I still find myself asking what do the lonely do at Christmas?

If this year has taught me nothing else, it’s taught me that nothing is promised and the world owes you nothing. It doesn’t matter how kind or mean you are of a person, tragedy, setbacks and troubles can always make their way into your life.

So, in the season where people are rushing to malls and stores to buy gifts for friends and family and making big meals, I can’t help but to think about the person who can’t do either.

I’ve covered a few events this month that put into perspective the different ways people view Christmas season.

The one that always makes me think is the Be a Santa to a Senior gift wrapping party. This year, Friendship Christian School third and fourth graders, along with Home Instead Senior Care staff and volunteers, helped prepare gift bags for about 1,000 local seniors for the annual Be a Santa to a Senior program.

When I glanced over the items that seniors asked for, such as socks, slippers, shirts and other small items, it puts into perspective the impact a gift can have regardless of the size.

It seems that sometimes we put so much energy into buying Christmas gifts that we neglect to put that same energy into thinking about a thoughtful Christmas gift. I’m not saying because a gift is more expensive that it’s less thoughtful, but we should be as grateful for socks, shirts and slippers as we are for Xbox’s, Keurig’s and other popular gifts.

Another event I attended was the annual Shop with a Cop. The annual Fraternal Order of Police Sam Houston lodge event gathered officers, administrators, personnel and retirees from the Wilson County Sheriffs Department, Lebanon Police Department and District Attorney’s office to shop for children whose families have shortcomings this time of year.

The most fascinating thing about the event is that the children often want to buy things they can gift to family members or friends and not necessarily for themselves. Some of these children are in terrible situations, but cant think of themselves when they have a free shopping spree. It’s amazing.

There’s a lot many of us could complain about during this time of year, myself included. But when I stop and think of those actually suffering and struggling during this time, I can’t help but to put those complaints away immediately and thank God for my situation.