Ann Haney: Kroger Clicklist spotted in Tennessee

Online is quickly becoming the wave of the future in shopping for many items. Some specialty stores have long been offering customers door delivery or curb side convenience as in the restaurant business.

New to the list are grocery stores as many claim this to be one of their least favorite places to stop especially when getting off a long day at work.

Kroger has joined the ease of shopping experience by offering a Clicklist system, which enables shoppers to go online and buy their items, add them to their cart, then check out just as they would in the store while adding any special instructions for the delivery team that brings them to your car.

The benefits of this are easily seen by the tired mother who has to pick up supper from the store after leaving work. Prior to leaving she can simply place her order online, pull up to the Clicklist parking designated by the store and wait for her order to be delivered.

No more crowd dodging, on your tired feet supper decision making as she visits each aisle trying to plan that night’s supper. Simply put it in your online shopping cart, pull up, store associate swipes your credit or debit card, and they load you up.

Consumers simply need to visit kroger.com/onlineshopping, purchase the items using a debit or credit card and choose a location and pick up time for their grocery deliveries. Checks, cash, WIC and SNAP cannot be used with this service to protect the safety of all.

Another great benefit to save time is the “Start My List” feature, which identifies your commonly purchased items and brings them up allowing you to add those items to your cart without searching for them.

This can also be a great benefit to keep you from forgetting a commonly used item you may be out of but forgot to put on your list. Clicklist is free for the first three orders. After that there is a fee determined by the region of the store, which can be found upon checkout.

What happens when you forgot to add something to your cart? Simply go back in to “pending orders” and add it on. Changes can be made to your order up until midnight the night before you plan on picking up your order.

Couponers need not be afraid of this new feature offered by Kroger. Coupons will still be accepted. Digital coupons will automatically be applied but for those with paper coupons…Simply bring them with you and give them to the store associate when you arrive to pick up your order.

One note on using paper coupons, it will add time to your order pickup as the associate adjusts your total to reflect any coupons you might have.

Grocery shopping has sure changed in recent years. Pros and cons can obviously be seen for this new feature. Pros might include time and energy saving, while cons might include limited physical activity and less social interaction. Either way you choose, times are changing, and adaptability and decision making will be necessary for all.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, television host, empowerment coach and best-selling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.