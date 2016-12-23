Jim Jewell: The cycles of life continue

As I write, Christmas is still just around the corner; as you read, the New Year is just around the corner.

It is a difficult proposition to write when deadlines change and holiday travel interferes. It is also difficult to avoid the standard topics of the season. So I will go with the flow.

Last Wednesday with, buying gifts, wrapping presents, interlacing visits with family and friends, and working on the traditional Christmas jigsaw puzzles, I again have been thinking of change.

Not politics. I gave up on addressing politics when I recognized sane impartiality was a no-win position.

No, I’m talking about life changes, Grandmother Willow’s “cycle of life” changes.

The initiating reason was a dinner at my sister’s house with 10 family members. Actually focus was three of the attendees. Alexandra “Allie” Duff is 4 years old. She is my grandniece. Maxwell “Max” Holden and Ryan Culley Duff are Allie’s identical twin brothers whom I wrote about here 15 months ago, when they were born.

Martha’s spaghetti dinner was delicious as usual, and the boys’ spaghetti craving was the highlight of the meal. Pre and post dinner could best be described as “Candyland” bedlam. The boys give a whole new definition to “toddlers.” They are the toddling king duo. They were everywhere. And if you thought you knew where they were, they would take off to somewhere else. Our daughter Sarah’s Candyland game with Allie in front of the Christmas tree looked more like Candyland Demolition Derby with the boys grabbing the tokens with glee. They were running everywhere in every direction at once. They were climbing up the stairs and climbing down the stairs, proud of their accomplishment. They were running into table edges with their heads.

My sister told me Tommy and Abby Duff’s home has the outlets covered with duct tape because the boys have figured out how to take the child safety covers out of the outlets.

They were delightful.

They also made me once again consider the cycle of life. The first time I wrote about Grandmother Willow’s wisdom was nine years ago. I know because that was when my own grandson, Samuel James Jewell Gander, was born. Sam, with his middle names honoring my father, is a young man now, growing, maturing, and my pride.

My brother Joe, my sister Martha, and I have a total of six grandchildren and two grand-stepchildren. I don’t know the correct term for those last two, but it doesn’t matter: they are considered grandchildren.

In less than a month, I will be 73. In a week, this year will roll over to 2017. My body has convinced me I cannot fool myself any longer. I really am grown up whether I act grown up or not.

I can remember when I thought the year 2000 was impossibly far away. My friendships with Lebanon and Vanderbilt folks, lo those many years ago, are as strong, if not stronger than they were then. The same can be said of the ties between my siblings and relatives of both of my parents. Even though my parents were long lived, I never considered being septuagenarian until I actually was one.

Folks my ages are now the “older” generation. I have finally accepted the fact that includes me. To my surprise, it’s not anywhere as bad as I thought. Old has a lot of benefits as well as negatives. For some reason, most people treat you politely. That does a lot to make up for the stiffness in the joints and various aches and pains. Some, not as many as the polite ones, actually listen to me, although I’m not sure how much they take away.

At the doddering stage, it’s OK not to dress quite up to the social standards, although our current society seems to ignore any dress standards. Most of all, I don’t have to comb my hair. In fact, I could get away without shaving.

My daughters are adults, grown adults.

So it shall be. Grandma Willow’s cycle of life will continue. The cycle of the seasons shall continue, and the cycle of years will roll over once again.

I predict 2017 will not be different from previous years in that all of the prognosticators, the doomsayers, the optimists, all will not predict anything correctly.

But up on Signal Mountain, this cycle of life has doubled.

Happy New Year.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.