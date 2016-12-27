Bill Haslam: Coming together for Christmas

It’s been a tough month for our state. The tragic bus crash in Chattanooga, the deadly and destructive wildfires in Sevier County and tornadoes in several of our southeastern counties have made life difficult for many of our neighbors.

And while these events have broken our hearts, they have not broken our spirit. Tennesseans have done what we always do – volunteer. In Chattanooga, in Gatlinburg, in Athens and places in between, I have seen neighbors helping neighbors – donating time, money, resources and above all, praying for those in our state who are hurting.

This Christmas, Crissy and I want you to know that more than ever, we are proud to be Tennesseans and to share our state with so many people who love their neighbors well.

Sevier County, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are back in business after the devastating Chimney Tops fire, and Dec. 15, FEMA announced federal disaster assistance will be available to supplement state and local recovery efforts in Sevier County. Individuals and business owners can apply for assistance by registering online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. We have more information on the federal declaration and state services available at tn.gov/governor/news/Sevier-County-Recovery.

Many of you are still asking how you can help Sevier County. The Sevier County Economic Development Council, in conjunction with Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, has launched mountaintough.org, a one-stop shop online for information related to the wildfires in Sevier County, including ways to give.

On Dec. 5, Crissy and I launched TNFosters, a statewide initiative bringing together government, faith, nonprofit, business and creative communities to recruit more foster parents and additional support into the foster care system. Tennessee currently has more than 6,000 children in foster care, and more than 4,000 foster parents have stepped up to provide a safe, supportive environment for these children. We are grateful to have so many people willing to be foster parents, but we need more. At any point in time, Tennessee averages 350-400 children and youth in custody who are eligible for adoption. We need those children to know that we are all dedicated to finding them loving families. Not everyone can become a foster parent, but there are a number of ways to help, like the church that has built a safe room for children to the nonprofit organization that helps celebrate foster children’s birthdays. At this time of year, when families are drawn close together, I hope Tennesseans will think of the many children in our state who lack the kind of family support so many people take for granted. For more information on how you can help, please visit tn.gov/tnfosters.

Crissy and I wish you many blessings in the New Year.

Bill Haslam is governor of Tennessee.