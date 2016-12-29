Sinclaire Sparkman: Some solutions to keep that resolution

They usually last about a month before we give up on them. They’re pesky, annoying and just plain don’t work because somehow we are brilliant enough to think that the passing of time from one year into the next is going to magically make us more responsible and heighten our ability to change.

I don’t know how it works for you, but making something my new years resolution usually means an empty promise to myself that I just feel bad about not keeping later.

If you’ve had a problem with procrastination, time passing is not going to fix you. If you want to quit smoking, time passing is not going to put down that pack of cigarettes. If you want to start blogging, time passing is not going to create a wordpress for you. What is really going to help you is renewing your resolutions every time you mess up.

There is a myth out there that it takes 21 days to form a habit, which by proxy would mean it takes the same amount of time to break one. It’s a nice thought, but that is actually not the case. In fact, it will most likely take three to eight months to set in a new behavior.

It takes more than just deciding a new years resolution to accomplish a change in yourself. You have to be determined, and not just because you’ve changed your calendar. You have to want it enough to try again even after you fail. I’m here to tell you that it’s okay to go one day off your new diet and exercise routine, as long as you pick it back up the next day and keep at it.

What’s the root of the word resolution? Resolve. Find that, and you’re closer to change than you think.

On a slightly different note, I’ve often found it quite odd that we choose the middle of winter to create these resolutions. Just in the time when winter is beginning and the fingers of winter tighten their grip around the earth, we decide that we are going to start running and eating less.

Couple that with the holiday marathon that just ended, and it’s kind of a recipe for failure. It is difficult enough that we’ve just had to endure days, possibly weeks, of holiday crowds, shopping, travel, keeping up that Christmas cheer, Uncle Jerry’s fart jokes coupled with Aunt Linda’s cheek pinching, financial distress and not to mention that New Year’s Day hangover. How do we expect to find the energy to turn over a new leaf when that holly jolly roller coaster ride has just come to a stop?

January is actually my favorite month of the year. I see is as a time to rest and renew and prepare for a new year. Not a whole lot happens in January except for winter’s chill settling in and the incoming of a new president every four years. There’s even something called the Festival of Sleep Day, which is celebrated Jan. 3 by staying in bed for as long as possible in order to rest after the holidays.

So, if you have resolutions, no pressure to start Jan. 1. For the most success, just remember, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.